Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Auburn 72-52

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball defeated the Auburn Tigers 72-52 to close out the final regular season on the road game.

“Super proud of our group,” coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I told them tonight it was about us continuing to write our story. We were aware that we haven’t had a double-digit conference season since 1992.”

Ole Miss (22-6, 10-5 SEC) has won four straight conference games in a row for the second time this season.

The Rebels had three players reach double-figures in scoring against the Tigers led by Snudda Collins with 20 points. Her teammate Shakira Austin scored 19 in the game. Angel Baker added 11 points of her own.

“(Snudda) impacts us tremendously,” McPhee-McCuin said. I knew she was going to have a good night. In shootarounds, she was really bouncy and felt really good. It allows Kira and Maddy to impact the inside game.”

Collins continued to provide her range from beyond the arc as she hit went 5-for-10.

“It felt good,” Collins said. “My team they have been expecting me to hit shots like that. I have been in short of a slump. So now that I have had a night like this my confidence is back.”

The Rebels finished the night shooting 50 percent from deep going 6-for-12.

“I thought we came out and were focused,” McPhee-McCuin said.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 17-0 run in the first quarter after the game was tied 2-2. At the end of the quarter, the Rebels led the Tigers 19-2.

“Our game plan defensively (was working),” McPhee-McCuin said. “Auburn is athletic and they get downhill pretty quick. We wanted to come out and make them shoot over the top of us.”

Auburn was led on the floor by Honesty Scott-Grayson 13 points.

“Auburn is a really good team that beat Georgia and Tennessee,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We fought hard.

Ole Miss held the Tigers to shoot 32.1 percent from the floor and 35.3 from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss returns to the SJB Pavilion on Sunday as they play host to No. 1 South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.