Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Set to Tangle with the Auburn Tigers

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball heads to the Plains of Auburn to take on the Tigers in their SEC final regular season road trip on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (21-6, 9-5 SEC) fended off one of the nation’s best three-point-shooting teams on Tuesday night, with a decisive 70-62 win over Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion. The contest had originally been scheduled for Dec. 30.

It was an all around effort on both sides of the ball, as four Rebels totaled double-digits in scoring.

Grabbing the most rebounds in a single game this season was Shakira Austin with a total of 16. Austin added 11 points for her ninth double-double of the year and her second in a row.

Key reserve Angel Baker came in off the bench for 17 points as she got hot in the second half.

The Rebels were dangerous around the rim with an SEC-high nine blocked shots against the Razorbacks.

Auburn (10-15, 2-12 SEC) is coming off of a 65-60 win this past Sunday against then-No. 21 Georgia at home.

The SEC’s fourth leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly is averaging 17.8 points per game and 17.3 points per game in conference play.

Against the Tigers on Thursday, Ole Miss would move to double-digit SEC wins for the first time in 20 years with a victory. Auburn holds the all-time advantage 37-26 in the series.

Last season, Austin scored 25 points and 10 rebounds en route to a 62-58 win in Oxford.