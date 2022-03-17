Shakira Austin Recognized as an USBWA Honorable Mention All-American

With postseason play underway tomorrow, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association has announced its 2022 All-America teams with Shakira Austin earning an honorable mention nod.



This is the second honor of the week for Austin, as yesterday she was given Honorable Mention All-America recognition by the AP.



Last week, Austin was awarded the Gillom Trophy as the best collegiate women’s basketball player in the state of Mississippi. She recently surpassed the 1,000-career rebound mark to be one of seven active players in Division I with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.



In the SEC Tournament she was named to the All-Tournament team after recording a season-high 27 points against Florida all while breaking the program record with the most blocked shots in a tournament game at six. She currently paces the Rebels averaging 15.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The center was named First-Team All-SEC last week for the second consecutive year and was also Lisa Leslie Award-Top 10 finalist, awarded to the best center in the nation.



The Rebels begin their postseason run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament starting Friday in Waco, Texas, as the seventh seeded Rebels meet 10th seeded South Dakota from the Ferrell Center. Tipoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports