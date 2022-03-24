Ole Miss Softball Welcomes in No. 21 Missouri for a Weekend Series

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball returns to the diamond this weekend as they welcome the No. 21 Missouri Tigers for an SEC series tilt. The first pitch of the series is set for Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

Ole Miss (21-7, 0-3 SEC) looks to bounce back after dropping the SEC opening weekend series to in-state rival Mississippi State on the road.

Rebel transfer Bre Roper has stepped into the Rebel lineup and made an immediate impact. The senior is batting .398 with hits in 15 of her last 20 games.

Wen the Rebels play at home in Oxford, they won 51 consecutive non-conference games, having not fallen to a non-SEC team at home during the regular season since 2018. Historically, they have played extremely well on their home field, boasting a 24-3 record last season and a 9-0 record so far in 2022.

Missouri (19-9, 0-2 SEC) is 5-5 in the last 10 games, having faced No. 18 Tennessee, No. 14 Northwestern and now ranked No. 25 Stanford. The Tigers are led by power hitter Kimberly Wert, and Missouri ranks 10th nationally with 45 home runs on the year. Wert, who has eight so far this season, is tied for the Mizzou career home run record with 47 in her four seasons with the Tigers.

In the circle, Missouri is led by Laurin Krings with a 2.27 earned run average and 9-3 record through 77.0 innings pitched. As a staff, the Tigers boast a 2.79 ERA while holding opponents to a .231 mark at the plate.

Missouri leads the all-time series with Ole Miss 16-5, although the Rebels took the last series in Oxford 2-1 in 2019.

Game times for this series are set for Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPNU), Saturday at 4 p.m. (SEC Network +) and Sunday at 1 p.m. (SEC Network +).