Shakira Austin Named as a WBCA Coaches’ All-America Region Finalist

The season may have ended for Ole Miss, yet Shakira Austin still continues to garner national acclaim as the center has been recognized as a WBCA Coaches’ All-America Region Finalist the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Thursday.



Just last week Austin earned two Honorable All-America designations by the USBWA and the AP. As a junior, Austin was named a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American.



The two-time First Team All-SEC member has racked up numerous honors due to her play during the 2021-22 campaign, including the Gillom Trophy as the best collegiate women’s basketball player in the state of Mississippi. Austin recently eclipsed the 1,000-career rebound mark to be one of seven active Division I this past season with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.



After stellar performances at the SEC Tournament she was named to the All-Tournament team after dropping a season-high 27 points against Florida all while breaking the program record with the most blocked shots in a tournament game at six. Austin led the Rebels this year, averaging 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The center was also Lisa Leslie Award-Top 10 finalist, awarded to the best center in the nation.



The selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from these 52 finalists.



The 2022 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Thursday, March 31.



WBCA member head coaches may nominate players from their own teams for Coaches’ All-America. They then vote for the top eight players in their respective regions from among those players who are nominated. The selection committee, which is composed of head coaches from each region who are elected by their peers, may select up to 12 additional at-large finalists from the remaining pool of nominees.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports