Abbey Latham Breaks RBI Record As Ole Miss Softball Downs UT Martin

Senior Abbey Latham recorded her 144th career RBI in the second inning, passing Lauren Grill for the top spot on the all-time leaderboard to help the Rebels take down UT Martin in a midweek clash Tuesday night at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Ole Miss (25-7, 3-3 SEC) never trailed, as it tacked on eight runs in the first three innings of play. Latham and Mikayla Allee each drove in three runs, going a combined 4-for-7 at the plate. Catelyn Riley tossed the first two innings of the ballgame, surrendering a two-run home run to the Skyhawks in the second. Junior Brooke Vestal came in to close things out, tossing the final five frames.

Tate Whitley led off the ball game with her 50th hit of the season. She came around to score the first run of the game on an RBI single from Latham. Bre Roper, who reached on a walk, came home to score on an RBI groundout, and Latham trotted in on a double by Aynslie Furbush to cap off a three-run first.

After UT Martin go on the board with a two-run shot in the second, the Rebels broke things open with a four-run answer. Riley split the gap for her third double of the season, and just when it looked like the Skyhawks were going to escape, Roper reached on a throwing error to extend the inning. Paige Smith walked to load the bases for Latham, who took the ball the other way for a clutch two-RBI single to take down the school record for runs batted in with the 144th of her career. Allee stepped up to the plate and continued the rally, ripping another two-RBI single to center field.

Vestal took over in the circle to start the third with a five-run lead and retired the side with an eight-pitch inning. Riley tacked on one more in the bottom of the third, plating KK Esparza to make it an 8-2 contest.

The Skyhawks rallied to get back into the contest, but Vestal and the Rebels continued to deny their attempts, stranding the bases loaded in the fourth. UT Martin was able to break through and cash in an unearned run in the fifth after a Rebel error allowed a runner to reach, but Ole Miss locked back in to close out the game.

Ole Miss is back in action this weekend as it continues SEC play with No. 9 Arkansas in town.