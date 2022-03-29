Ole Miss Softball’s Borgen Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

Following a dominant week in the circle, senior left-hand pitcher Anna Borgen was named SEC Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Borgen tossed 9.0 innings on the weekend, posting a 0.78 ERA and earning a pair of wins over No. 19 Missouri to help the Rebels sweep a ranked conference foe for the first time since 2017. She only surrendered one run on the weekend and stifled opposing batters, who hit a mere .161 when she was in the circle.

The Heath, Texas, native got the start on Friday to open the series, pitching 4.0 innings. She held one of the league’s top offenses in Missouri to just one run on three hits.

Borgen followed up Friday’s performance with five scoreless frames in the series finale on Sunday. The lefty surrendered just two hits while striking out a pair of Tigers to help Ole Miss remain a perfect 12-0 at home this season sweep No. 19 Missouri.

Borgen and the Rebels are back in action on Tuesday, hosting a midweek contest against UT Martin at 6 p.m. CT and will continue SEC play this weekend with No. 9 Arkansas in town.