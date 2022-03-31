Ole Miss Softball Plays Host to Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball returns to the diamond this weekend as they play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks for a three-game SEC series. The first pitch of the series is set for 5 p.m. on Friday and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (25-7, 3-3 SEC) bounced back last weekend by sweeping the No. 21 Missouri Tigers after being swept by Mississippi State in the SEC opening weekend. The Rebels are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating UT Martin 8-3 on Tuesday.

Against UT Martin senior Abbey Latham recorded her 144thcareer RBI in the second inning, passing Lauren Grill for the top spot on the all-time leaderboard for the Rebels.

This season, head coach Jamie Trachsel’s club is led at the dish by senior Tate Whitley who has a .476 average. Whitley has 50 hits, four doubles and a triple to go along with 16 RBIs.

Arkansas rolls into Oxford with a 22-6 overall record and a 4-2 mark in conference play. The Razorbacks took the series from the LSU Tigers over the weekend.

Arkansas is led at the plate by Danielle Gibson with a .500 batting average with 11 home runs, nine doubles and 35 RBIs. Her teammate Hannah Gammill comes in tied with 11 home runs.

The Razorbacks are hitting .348 as a club and in the circle, they have a team 3.57 ERA. Arkansas is led by Mary Haff with a 3.18 ERA. Haff is 9-3 on the season in 19 appearances with 72 strikeouts in 68.1 innings worked.

Game times for this series are set for Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (Noon) and Sunday at (1 p.m.). Saturday’s game will be on SEC Network.