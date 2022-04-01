Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin Named to the Achieving Coaching Excellence Honor Roll

Following a historic 2021-22 campaign, head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has earned a spot on the 2022 Achieving Coaching Excellence Honor Roll.

In her fourth season at the helm of the Rebels, McPhee-McCuin brought Ole Miss back into the national spotlight with the program earning its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2007. With one of the most tenacious defenses in the country Ole Miss blocked a single-season record 142 shots and held a record 10 opponents under 50 points.

The history didn’t stop there, as she led the Rebels to 10 SEC wins and its best conference finish since 1993. Ole Miss also appeared in its first SEC Tournament Semifinal since 1994. The Rebels also found themselves slotted in the national polls with its first AP Poll appearance since 2007, when Ole Miss came in at No. 24 on January 24.

Started after the 2019-20 season, the College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll annually

recognizes leaders in women’s and men’s college basketball that demonstrate tenets of

coaching excellence that include on and off the court performance, community

involvement, and serving as champions for college basketball, their coaching peers, and

the coaching profession.

About Achieving Coaching Excellence®

The original concept of ACE was forged for the benefit of 25 black football coaches who convened at Stanford University in 1994. This professional development model stemmed from the collective efforts of Mike Brown and Ron Thomas of The Sports Institute and Stanford’s Kevin Anderson (former Director of Athletics at Army and Maryland), Ted Leland, and the late legendary Coach Bill Walsh.

In 2002, the ACE concept model was modified and adopted by the Black Coaches Association (BCA; later Black Coaches & Administrators) to meet the needs of ethnic minority collegiate women’s basketball coaches. The inaugural ACE for Women program was held in 2003. Male/men’s collegiate basketball coaches were added in 2007. Primarily, ACE promoted the advancement of aspiring collegiate basketball coaches through programming facilitated by BCA and Advocates for Athletic Equity (AAE) through 2016.

Now, Achieving Coaching Excellence® will remain focused as an affinity group of professional, advancing aspiring coaches and professional development programming. Achieving Coaching Excellence ® will chart a course for leadership, development, and community. A rallying point for the coaching profession and for advocacy.

Achieving Coaching Excellence® operates as a recognized 501c3 nonprofit in accordance with the Internal Revenue Service tax code.

Follow Achieving Coaching Excellence® on Twitter; @ACE_Coaches. For more information or to donate in support of the organization’s mission, e-mail aceprog.info@gmail.com.

Women’s Basketball Coaching Honor Roll ’22

*Natasha Adair, University of Delaware (Co-Head of the Class ’21) Cedric Baker, Savannah State University

Kyra Elzy, University of Kentucky (’21)

Ty Grace, Howard University (’21)

Niele Ivey, University of Notre Dame

Yolett “Coach Yo” McPhee- McCuin, University of Mississippi

Delisha Milton-Jones, Old Dominion University

Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina (Head of the Class ’20, ’21) Trenia Tillis Hoard, Tyler Junior College

Janice Washington, Lincoln University-PA

Shereka Wright, University of Texas-Arlington