No. 10 Ole Miss Takes the Series Opener Against Kentucky

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 10 Ole Miss defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 2-1 on Friday night to take the series opener.



Ole Miss’ (18-7, 3-4 SEC) starter Dylan DeLucia made his first start going 6.1 innings allowed an unearned run on three hits against the Wildcats.



The Rebels got on the board in the first inning as Tim Elko brought home Jacob Gonzalez.



Kentucky (17-10, 2-5 SEC) got on the board in the sixth on a throwing error by DeLucia.



The Rebels brought in John Gaddis to close the door on the Wildcats in the seventh to pick up the last two outs.



The Rebels reliever Brandon Johnson held the Kentucky sluggers at bay for the final two frames. Johnson struck out five of the six batters he faced to pick up the win.



In the ninth, TJ McCants lead the inning off with a triple to left field. Hayden Leatherwood delivered the go ahead base knock to bring McCants home.



Ole Miss and Kentucky will play game two of the series on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

