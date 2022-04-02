Ole Miss Women’s Tennis The Season to be Featured on ESPNU

Ole Miss women’s tennis will be viewed by a national audience as this years’ episode of The Season will air on ESPNU three times next week.

Rebels women’s tennis is coming to television. The Season details Ole Miss competing in its last homestand On March 18 versus No. 31 Alabama and March 20 versus No. 7 Auburn. Viewers can also gain a unique behind the scenes view of the teams’ student-athletes. The episode explores what Ole Miss women’s tennis players do on their off days as well from hitting golf balls on the driving range at the Ole Miss golf course to coming together and cooking a team meal.

The Season will air on ESPNU three times next weekend. The thirty-minute episode can be watched on April 5 at 2:30 p.m. April 6 at 4 p.m. and on April 8 at 11 a.m. (all times EST). Check out the Rebels next Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday to watch them take down the higher-ranked Crimson Tide and fight to the finish against the top-10 Tigers.

Ole Miss women’s tennis returns to Oxford this weekend to renew its magnolia rivalry versus Mississippi State. The Rebels face the No. 61 Bulldogs at 1 p.m. CT at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Stadium.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports