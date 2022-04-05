Ole Miss Softball Blanks Tennessee State in Doubleheader

Firing on all cylinders, Ole Miss Softball picked up a pair of dominant victories as it scored 27 combined runs and no-hit Tennessee State in Tuesday’s twin bill at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

The Rebels threw a combined no-hitter in game one and crushed four home runs in game two, picking up wins 27 and 28 on the year.

GAME ONE | OLE MISS 10, TENNESSEE STATE 0

The Spinny Rebels were the stars of game one as Savannah Diederich, Brooke Vestal and Landyn Bruce were unhittable in the circle. The trio combined to throw Ole Miss’ first no-hitter since March 19, 2014, as the Rebels topped Tennessee State 10-0 in run-rule fashion.

Diederich faced seven batters in the first two frames, including striking out the side in the first inning. The lone Tiger baserunner in the game. Reaching on a hit by pitch

At the plate, the Rebels put up a seven-spot in the second. Mikayla Allee tripled in Paige Smith for the first run of the game and Ole Miss began to pour it on from there. RBI hits from Tate Whitley, Abbey Latham and Paige Smith extended the lead to seven.

Vestal took over in the second, retiring all six batters she faced. Ole Miss added three runs in the bottom of the third on a pair of walks and a wild pitch to reach double figures for the fifth time this season.

Needing just three outs to cap off the victory and the no-hitter in the fifth inning, Bruce retired the side with a flyout and two groundouts.

GAME TWO | OLE MISS 17, TENNESSEE STATE 0

The Rebels completed the doubleheader sweep in game two, hitting a season-high 14 hits to score 17 runs as they shut out the Tigers. It marks their most runs scored in a game since hanging 21 on Mississippi State in 2019.

Ole Miss set the tone in the first inning, loading the bases for Catelyn Riley, who crushed her first collegiate home run, a grand slam, to centerfield. Aynslie Furbush followed her suit, going back-to-back to quickly build a five-run lead. Latham added two more in the second inning, launching her 33rd career home run.

Tennessee State recorded its first and only hit of the afternoon in the top of the third, an infield single off of Riley.

The Rebels continued to get after it, plating nine runs in the third inning in which 13 batters came to the plate. Six straight singles from Ole Miss kept the fire burning, and Brooke Barnard smoked her first home run to cap off the frame.

Whitley tacked on the final run of the contest in the bottom of the fourth, to help Ole Miss score in every inning. She came around to cross the plate on Brooke Lorenzo’s first collegiate hit.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports