Ole Miss Drops Hard-Fought Extra-Inning Game to Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss dropped a hard-fought back-and-forth contest to the Alabama Crimson Tide 12-10 on Saturday.

Ole Miss (19-11, 4-7 SEC) offense hit a total of six home runs against the Crimson Tide by Peyton Chatagnier, Jacob Gonzalez (3), Tim Elko and Reagan Burford.

This season, the Rebels have hit a total of 52 home runs on the season.

The Rebels southpaw John Gaddis was sharp on the mound. He retired the first six sluggers he faced in order.

Alabama pushed across the first run of the game in the third inning. The Crimson Tide got a base knock off the bat of Drew Williamson to open the inning. His teammate Tommy Seidl drove him in on an RBI single.

Ole Miss quickly answered with two runs of their own in the third after back-to-back solo shoots by Chatagnier and Gonzlez.

In the fourth, Alabama scratched for two runs. The Crimson Tide got Bryce Eblin on board after a hit by pitch then came into score on a on a base knock by Williamson. Alabama’s right fielder Andrew Pinckney got the second hit of the inning. Pinckney would come across to score on a n RBI off the bat of Dominic Tamez.

Head coach Mike Bianco would make the call to the bullpen to bring in the right-handed Jack Dougherty to close out the frame.

Gaddis worked 3.2 innings surrendered three runs on four hits while retiring two by strikeout and two walks.

The Rebels third baseman Burford started a X run fourth inning with a home run to center field. Ole Miss would then get a towering three-run smash by Gonzalez to right that scored Hayden Dunhurst and Chatagnier. Justin Bench doubled to left and came into score on a hit by Elko.

Alabama scratched for three runs in the sixth. The Crimson Tide sent seven sluggers to the dish as Pinckney delivered a one-out double followed by a walk and an RBI base knock by Tamez that drove Pinckney home. Alabama’s leadoff batter Jim Jarvis followed with a base clearing double.

Freshman Riley Maddox made an appearance in the sixth and retired the side. Maddox worked 0.2 innings with one run and no hits and a walk. Maddox turned the ball over to Brandon Johnson in the seventh.

Alabama retook the lead in the seventh after a grand slam by Williamson.

Dougherty tossed two complete frames allowed three runs on three hits while recording three strikeouts and a walk.

The Rebels climbed back into the game by a bomb off the bat of Gonalez for a two-run home run.

In the ninth, the Rebels captain Elko tied the game on a home run into the fans in left.

Gonzalez finished the afternoon going 3-for-6 with three home runs, three runs and six RBIs. The sophomore shortstop became the first Rebel since Jude Voltz in 1999 to hit three home runs in one game.

Alabama matched the Rebels home run with a two-run smash of their own by Zane Denton in the tenth.

Ole Miss and Alabama will play the final game of the series on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network.