Saturday, April 9, 2022
Ole Miss Falls to Alabama in Series Opener

Ole Miss dropped game one of its series against Alabama on Friday nightat Swayze Field, falling to the Crimson Tide 7-4.
 
Starter Hunter Elliott was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs in three innings. Josh Mallitz threw four scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven, both career highs.
 
After the Alabama (18-13, 5-5 SEC) took a 1-0 lead after the top of the first, Tim Elko pushed Ole Miss (19-10, 4-6 SEC) in front in the home half with a two-run single to right field.
 
However, from there it was all Alabama. The Tide regained the lead with a pair of runs in the third and went on to add two more in the fourth and fifth frames to make it 7-2.
 
Kevin Graham hit a two-run home run into the student section in ninth to pull the score to 7-4 but the rally fell short as the Crimson Tide took the series opener.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

