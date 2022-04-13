Jarkel Joiner Enters the Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior basketball guard Jarkel Joiner has entered the transfer portal.

Last season, Joiner led the Rebels in scoring as he averaged 13.2 points per game.

Over the last two seasons, Joiner played in 50 games for the red and blue.

A spokesman with the program confirmed to HottyToddy.com that Joiner has entered the portal.

Joiner returned home in 2019 to play for Ole Miss after playing for coach Rod Barnes at CSU Bakersfield.

Joiner appeared in 64 games (61 starts) and averaged 13.2 ppg. As a sophomore, he led the team in scoring at 15.6 ppg while shooting at a 45.1 percent clip. His 532 points and 208 made field goals were new single-season records at CSUB. As a freshman, Joiner averaged 10.4 ppg over 30 contests. Shooting an impressive 89.6 percent (69 of 77) from the free throw line, he led the WAC and set a CSUB school record that season.

As a senior in high school, Joiner ranked fourth nationally in scoring as he averaged 36.5 ppg. He helped lead the Oxford Chargers to the state semifinals.