Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes Four-Star Signee Amaree Abram

Ole Miss men’s basketball has signed four-star prospect Amaree Abram on the first day of the spring signing period, head coach Kermit Davis announced Wednesday.

Abram – a 6-foot-4, 186 pound guard from Port Arthur, Texas – played at Southern California Academy in Santa Clarita under the tutelage of Julius Von Hanzlik. Abram is a consensus four-star prospect – highlighted by a No. 64 national ranking and No. 12 position ranking by 247Sports, which gave him a 94 overall grade.

“Amaree is one of the very best two-way players in the ’22 class,” Davis said. “He plays with great pace, he’s super competitive, and he can score at all three levels. Amaree has a fantastic support system at home, and we can’t wait to get him to Oxford this summer.”

Abram averaged 16 points and seven assists across his senior season at Southern California Academy, which was topped by a monster 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and a school-record 10 threes made to lead his nationally ranked squad over 1-of-1 Academy. He was also named to the St. James Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports