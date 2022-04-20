Athletics Foundation Helps in Upcoming Ole Miss Athletics Renovations

By Chloe Walker

IMC Student

cmwalke4@go.olemiss.edu

Big changes are in store for Ole Miss athletics through the current fundraising campaign CHAMPIONS. NOW.

Playing a key role in the campaign is Ole Miss’ Athletics Foundation. Fowler Staines, the Foundation’s CEO/CFO believes that the CHAMPIONS. NOW. Campaign will put Ole Miss’ Athletics facilities at a competitive level with that of the rest of the SEC.

“The SEC is the toughest conference,” she said, “and we will be adding to it with the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma…We want our student-athletes to have the best experience possible while they’re here and to prepare them as best as possible for after graduation.”

The plans include extensive renovations to the Manning Center, Ole Miss football’s player development center, the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium, the Ole Miss Softball Stadium, the Ole Miss Golf Complex, Swayze Field and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Ole Miss football team will see improvements in the weight room at the Manning Center and improvements to the west and north sides of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The stadium itself goes back to the 1930s, and this renovation will include more seating, premium seating, concessions, restrooms, office space and places for events to be held.

The student section in the stadium will also be enhanced.

The Ole Miss Soccer Stadium will get expanded seating, and there will be student seating added to promote student attendance at games.

More seating, concession stands and restrooms will be added to the Ole Miss Softball Stadium.

Ole Miss Golf, which is now located in two buildings, will become connected and have more of a clubhouse feel.

At Swayze Field, plans call for more outfield seating closer to the outfield walls, added concessions and restrooms in the outfield, a new plaza-style entrance, and an indoor practice facility will be added behind the outfield.

This new addition will allow the team to practice in the rain and allow for the team to be split so they can get more intensive coaching.

Staines and the Foundation are excited about these renovations. She said the Foundation can use the public’s help through monetary donations. “Attending games and supporting Ole Miss teams,” she said, “are equally important for the success of the campaign

For more information, visit https://givetoathletics.com/champions-now/