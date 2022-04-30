Ole Miss Softball Defeats No. 12 Tennessee

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball takes the series opener over No. 12 Tennessee 5-4 in walk-off fashion on Senior Day.

Ole Miss’ (35-14, 9-10 SEC ) Catelyn Riley delivered the game winning single in the seventh. The Rebels never trailed Tennessee.

Senior Anna Borgen got the ball in the circle and had the Lady Vol hitters on their toes all game, tossing 6.1 innings and only surrendering one earned run.

Ole Miss was led at the plate by Paige Smith who went 2-for-3 with a double and home run and three RBIS.

In the fourth, Tennessee scratched for two runs.

Riley came in to close out the contest in the seventh earning her 11th victory of the season.

Tennessee continued to claw back into the game in the seventh capped off by a solo home run.

Ole Miss will return to action on Sunday against Tennessee and look to take the series. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

