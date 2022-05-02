From Paintings To Pottery

By: Annabelle Kinney & Terrigan Dixon

Journalism Students

Double Decker Arts Festival returned Friday for the first time since Mar. 2020.

The festival featured food, music, and most importantly Art. Artists such as Michelle Walters and Susan Rodrigue crossed state lines to showcase their artwork.

Louisiana native Rodrigue specializes in pottery, which she sells in multiple locations throughout the south.

“Each firing takes about 24 hours and it takes a couple weeks from start to finish for most pieces,” said Rodrigue.

Birmingham artist Michelle Walters has been sketching her own work since she was a child. Walters now has a business named Michelle Fine Arts which she uses her muse to create art for.

“A lot of my work has to do with female feminine pieces and clothing. Also, I love to do the female form really tastefully. I have a lot of nature pictures so a lot of butterflies, dragonflies and things like that.

Both artists have participated in the festival for years and are overjoyed about the festival’s return.

“We’re happy to be back after a long gap,” said Walters.

Rodrigue and Walters were just two of the 140 art vendors in attendance.