The Russ Report: Ice Rebs Against SIUE Series Recap

By Russ Eddins

Journalism Student

The result of this series was not what the Ice Rebs wanted. They dropped game one 5-2 and lost in overtime 5-4. Despite the results, a lot of good came from the series.

The Games

The Rebs did not play well in game one. Defense coach James Erwin said they were slow and sluggish.

Game two was significantly better. It was the most complete game they have played all year. The Rebs played with a chip on their shoulder. Erwin said they play best like that.

They went down by one in the first. By the end of the first, they were up by one. Less than a minute into the first, they were up by two. SIUE would go on to tie the game up. After a couple of penalties against Ole Miss, who nearly killed both of them off, SIUE took the lead.

With less than four minutes left in the third period, Doyle Coughlin tied the game up with a great shot.

In hockey, if a game is tied after three periods, it goes into overtime(OT). Overtime is five minutes of three-on-three hockey—the first team to score in OT wins.

With fewer skaters on the ice, there is more space and a bigger chance for rush opportunities(a rush is basically any attempt to score a goal within three seconds of entering the zone).

These were exhibition games, so they do not count toward the standings. That being said, they do count toward the team’s record. After the overtime loss(OTL), the Rebs’ record is now 3-6-1. Three of those regulation losses have come from non-conference opponents.

The Rebs have six points and a -8 goal differential. They have the next two weeks off, and then they have three straight divisional matchups.

Rich Mugler and Mathew Baines both made their season debuts. Unfortunately, Mugler was removed from the game after a collision with a SIUE skater. He came out of the crease to play the puck, and a SIUE skater hit him in the head. It did not look intentional.

New System and Moral Update

The new system the Rebs have been using this season has been effective. The team is continuing to build the mental fortitude that it takes to run the high-pressure system.

Despite the series outcome, Erwin said the team has good morale heading into a two-week gap between games. They had “good team evolution” this past weekend. The team is coming together off the ice.

Defensive Notes

Aidan Emerson and Ian Selissen have played very well for the Rebs so far this season. They have both become better hockey players in a short time.

Emerson has become a leader on the team. He holds people accountable and takes ownership of his mistakes. On the ice, he has taken fewer penalties and joined the rush more.

Selissen has gained confidence on the power play at the point. He has been a big part of the power play’s success.

What’s Next?

The Rebs have two weeks until their next game. They play Tennesse, a divisional opponent, on the road. A week after that, they play another divisional opponent on the road: Middle Tennessee State University. After that, they play yet another divisional opponent from Tennessee: Vanderbilt(this series is at home).