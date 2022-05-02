Ole Miss Softball Takes Series from No. 12 Tennessee

Playing their final game at the Ole Miss Softball Complex before it is torn down for renovations, Anna Borgen and the Rebels stunned No. 12 Tennessee 3-1 to take the series Monday night.



Ole Miss (36-15, 10-11 SEC) picked up its seventh win in its last eight games, winning the rubber match with the Lady Vols (35-15, 12-8 SEC). The Rebels’ defense stranded seven Tennessee baserunners to hold a potent Tennessee offense to only one run. Borgen was dominant in her second outing of the weekend against the Lady Vols, surrendering five hits as she tossed her second complete game of the season.



The Lady Vols threatened early in the second inning, loading the bases on a walk, single and hit by pitch, but Borgen and the defense held strong. The lefty snared the comebacker in the circle and tossed it home to KK Esparza , who fired it to first to complete the inning-ending double play.



Tennessee threatened the following inning after a stolen base and a throwing error allowed the Lady Vol baserunner to advance to third with one out. Again, Borgen made the play, grabbing the bunt and going home with it to catch Tennessee’s Amanda Ayala in a run down.



With the top of the order coming to the plate in the bottom of the third, Ole Miss hung up a three spot. Tate Whitley reached on an error by the first baseman, and Roper walked, forcing a pitching change. Two wild pitches with Latham at the dish led to the first run of the game as Whitley scored and Roper moved to third.



After Latham worked a walk and stole second to move into scoring position, Tennessee got two outs and was on the verge of escaping the inning before another wild pitch scored Roper. Sydney Gutierrez drove in the final run of the frame, ripping a double in the gap to give the Rebels a 3-0 lead.



The Lady Vols answered with one run, coming on a solo home run in the top of the fourth, but Borgen delivered a nasty pitch to get a huge swinging strikeout and strand a pair. She worked a quick fifth inning, retiring the side before Tennessee attempted to threaten again.



Following back-to-back singles to start the sixth, Tennessee looked to pull even, but Borgen had other plans. She froze Ivy Davis at the plate with a 3-2 pitch that caught the inside corner for the first out of the inning, and Whitley showed off her speed in left to track down a line drive at the warning track. Keila Kamoku handled the final out of the inning to once again stall the Lady Vols at the plate.

The senior, Borgen, returned to the circle looking to cap off her second complete game of the season, ending it with an emphatic strikeout.

Ole Miss travels to Athens to take on Georgia May 6-8 to round out SEC play.