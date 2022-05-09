Tallahassee Regional Awaits Ole Miss Women’s Golf in Florida

Ole Miss women’s golf is set to compete in their 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history at the Tallahassee Regional, with play scheduled to run May 9-11, at Seminole Legacy Golf Club, in Tallahassee, Florida.

The regional will feature three, 18-hole rounds of stroke play featuring 12 total teams, including the Rebels, as well as six individuals all vying to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.

The top four teams at the conclusion of stroke play will advance out of the Tallahassee Regional to compete at Grayhawk, as well as the top two individuals from non-advancing teams.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Monday, May 9 – 18 holes

Tuesday, May 10 – 18 holes

Wednesday, May 11 – 18 holes

THE LINEUP

Chiara Tamburlini (Jr.)

— Leads the Rebels with 72.61 stroke average on the year

— Ranked No. 18 in the nation by Golfstat, No. 23 in the nation by Golfweek/Sagarin

— Has finished in the top 20 in all nine tournaments this season

— Finished tied for a team-best finish of ninth at the SEC Championship

— Fourth place finish at East Lake Cup marked first top 5 finish since 2020

— Earned second-consecutive top 5 finish at the Rapsodo in the Desert, finishing tied for fifth

— Matched season-best of fourth place at the Valspar Augusta Invitational

— Selected to represent Team Switzerland at the 2021 Spirit International Golf Championship

Andrea Lignell (Jr.)

— Posting 73.79 stroke average

— Named SEC Co-Women’s Golfer of the Week (Week of Feb. 17, 2022)

— Ranked No. 68 in the nation by Golfweek/Sagarin, No. 69 according to Golfstat

— Earned her first career top 5 finish at the East Lake Cup, tying for second place

— Third place finish at the Rapsodo in the Desert marked second-consecutive top 5 finish

— Sits at seven total top 20 finishes on the 2021-22 season, matching her previous season-best of seven from the 2020-21 season

— Tied for fourth place at the Gators Invitational, earning her third top 5 finish of her season/career

— Selected to represent Team Sweden at the 2021 Spirit International Golf Championship

Julia Johnson (Sr.)

— Holds stroke average of 74.03 for the Rebels on the year

— Named to the ANNIKA Award watch list

— Currently ranked No. 27 in the world in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR)

— Opened 2021 fall season with fourth career tournament win at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

— Finished tied for a team-best ninth place finish at the SEC Championship

— Finished fourth at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in October

— Participated in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Am

Natacha Host Husted (Fr.)

— 75.36 stroke average on the 2021-22 season

— Made her collegiate debut at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup

— Earned first collegiate top 10 finish with eighth place finish at East Lake Cup

— Logged a new career-low round of 67 (-3) at the Gators Invitational, where she finished tied for 26th

— Carded a career-low 54-hole total of 218 (+8) at the Gators Invitational

— 18th place finish at Valspar Augusta Invitational marked third top 20 finish of career

— Selected to represent Team Denmark at the 2021 Spirit International Golf Championship

McKinley Cunningham (R-Fr.)

— Made her collegiate debut at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate

— Finished with new career-high finish at the Lady Bulldog Invitational (T-12th)

— Saw her third top 20 finish of the season at the Auburn Individual, where she finished tied for 18th

— Carded new career lows 18-hole (71) and 54-hole (227) scores at the Stephens Cup

— Matched her career-low 54-hole total of 227 at the ICON Invitational

— Earned comeback tie in match play against No. 5 golfer in nation at East Lake Cup

THE FIELD

1. #3 South Carolina

2. #10 UCLA

3. #16 Florida State

4. #22 Ole Miss

5. #26 Illinois

6. #34 Mississippi State

7. #39 Miami (FL)

8. #46 Denver

9. #49 North Florida

10. College of Charleston

11. Georgia Southern

12. Quinnipiac

REBELS IN THE POLLS

Ole Miss enters the Tallahassee Regional ranked as the No. 22 team in the nation by both Golfstat and Golfweek/Sagarin, as the Rebels sit as the No. 4 seed in Tallahassee. Junior Chiara Tamburlini continues to climb the individual rankings, as she sits at No. 18 in the country according to Golfstat while also ranking No. 23 according to Golfweek/Sagarin. Andrea Lignell also maintains her top 100 status for the Rebels, holding No. 68 and No. 69 rankings by Golfweek/Sagarin and Golfstat, respectively.

FIREPOWER IN FLORIDA

The Rebels head into a week in Florida matched up against some of the toughest competition in the nation, with nine of the 12 teams in attendance currently holding a place in Golfstat’s Top 50 NCAA Team Rankings. Additionally, 16 golfers set to compete in Tallahassee hold a spot in Golfstat’s Top 100 NCAA Individual Rankings, with Ole Miss’ Tamburlini and Lignell counting as two of those individuals.

JULIA JOHNSON SELECTED TO TEAM USA FOR 2022 PALMER CUP

Senior Julia Johnson will once again be packing her bags to take part in the annual Arnold Palmer Cup, as the St. Gabriel, Louisiana, native was selected as a coaches’ pick to compete as a member of Team USA in Vandœuvres, Switzerland. This marks the third consecutive selection into the event for Johnson, as she will now be set to compete under Team USA co-head coach Kory Henkes one last time July 1-3 at Golf Club de Genève.

