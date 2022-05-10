Ole Miss’ Whitley Named to SEC Community Service Team

Ole Miss senior outfielder Tate Whitley has been named to the SEC Community Service Team, announced by the conference office.



In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the Southeastern Conference is once again highlighting a panel of athletes for its annual Community Service Team. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004.



Whitley’s impact goes far beyond the diamond. The senior has given back to children in the Oxford-Lafayette community through initiatives such as Reading with the Rebels, visiting elementary classrooms to read to students and discuss the importance of good behavior and her experience as a student-athlete. She has also helped welcome students to school, participating in morning drop-off, and helped celebrate educators through the College Football Playoff’s Extra Yard for Teachers Week.



During the Thanksgiving holiday, Whitley helped collect and donate 60 baskets to families in need throughout the LOU community as part of the athletic department’s annual Adopt-A-Basket service project. The left fielder also helped lead the charge on Ole Miss’ annual Feed the Sip food drive, helping collect non-perishable food items to donate to elementary schools in Tunica and Quitman County.



In her free time, Whitley serves as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at Ole Miss, helping represent all athletes at the university and enhancing the student-athlete experience.



Whitley and the Rebels take on Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Gainesville, Florida. The contest will also be broadcast on national TV, airing on SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports