Ole Miss Softball Falls to Arkansas in Pitcher’s Duel

Once again playing into the early hours of Friday morning, Ole Miss softball fell to top-seeded Arkansas 3-0 in a pitcher’s duel at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

After games ran long for the second consecutive day, the Rebels (39-17, 12-12 SEC) game began nearly three hours after its originally scheduled time. Anna Borgen gave Ole Miss a fighting chance, holding one of the nation’s most potent offenses to three hits all game and three runs, one of which was unearned. Unfortunately, the offense was unable to string hits together against the Razorbacks (42-9, 19-5 SEC) ace Mary Haff, stranding 10 runners on base.

“It was a tough, tough game,” said head coach Jamie Trachsel . “Anna did a great job. Back-to-back performances, and she gave us a chance to win. We had our chances and were just missing that timely hit, but I’m proud of the fight, proud of the resiliency.”

It was Arkansas who struck first, converting a leadoff walk into the game’s first run. The Rebels tried to get the lead runner after she came too far off second base on a fielder’s choice, but an errant throw allowed the run to come home. The Razorbacks extended their lead on a solo home run in the second inning.

Ole Miss stranded five runners on base through the first three innings, taking advantage of three free passes and a pair of hits from Bre Roper . The Rebels had their best chance in the fifth inning, loading the bases. Nyomi Jones led off the inning with a base hit up the middle, and Tate Whitley followed with a walk. With two outs, Sydney Gutierrez walked to load the bases, however, Arkansas managed to get the strikeout to escape the jam.

The Razorbacks tacked on one last run in the bottom of the fifth, again on a solo home run. Down three runs, Ole Miss attempted to climb back into the game but ultimately fell short.

The Rebels will now await their postseason fate, as the NCAA field of 64 is revealed Sunday at 6 p.m. CT.

