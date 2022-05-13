Ole Miss Women’s 10K, Hammer Carry Load on Opening Day of SEC Outdoor Championships

Ole Miss track & field got off to a strong start on its own turf, with the Rebel women tallying 17 Day One points to open the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships at home on Thursday.
Ole Miss sits in third after one day of competition, thanks in large part to a big showing in the women’s 10K to close Day One. Junior Skylar Boogerd had a record pace Thursday night, as she blazed her way to a silver medal in the women’s 10K – her first career race at that distance. The Atoka, Tennessee, native put together a time of 34:11.87, finishing behind reigning NCAA runner-up Mercy Chelangat of Alabama (33:15.66), making Boogerd one of two on the night to best the previous facility record of 34:18.10 set by Auburn’s Angela Homan at the 2004 SEC Championships.
Boogerd’s time ranks No. 5 in Ole Miss history and No. 30 on the East Region list this season. Furthermore, this is the third consecutive SEC medal for the Rebel women in the 10K, with Clio Ozanne-Jaques earning silver and bronze medals in the event in 2019 and 2021, respectively.
Boogerd’s silver medal run, along with seventh and eighth place finishes from Anna Elkin and Cate Tracht, added 11 points onto the women’s team’s total for the day. Elkin would finish with a PR time 35:00.61 (No. 11 all-time), while Tracht clocked in a 35:10.99 for the Rebels (No. 12 all-time).
All-American Deborah Bulai came up just short of finding the podium in the women’s hammer final despite Bulai logging a new personal-best throw in fourth place at 61.41m/201-05. Bulai’s career-day notched five more points for the Rebel women, and her career-best on the day stook as a three-foot PR over her previous best of 60.53m/198-07 set at Alabama back in April.
Teammate Jasmine Mitchell would also score for the Rebels in the hammer, taking eighth at 60.39m/198-01.
All-American Baylor Franklin took care of business for the Rebel men on the track, punching his ticket to Saturday’s 800-meter final after winning his heat for an AQ spot at 1:48.01.
Fellow Rebel Marcus Dropik put together a personal-best performance in the event, but just missed out on the final after running a new PR of 1:48.43 to place 10th overall.
Day Two of the SEC Outdoor Championships from Oxford is set to ramp back up for the Rebels at 1:45 p.m. CT on Friday beginning with the continuation of the men’s decathlon.
Women’s Team Scores (Through Three Events)
1. #22 Auburn – 23
2. Alabama – 22
3. #20 Ole Miss – 17
4. #2 Texas A&M – 12
5. #5 Arkansas – 10
6. Georgia – 9
7. #7 Kentucky – 8
8. Missouri – 6
9. Tennessee – 5
10. Vanderbilt – 3
11. #17 South Carolina – 2
— #3 Florida
— #4 LSU
— Mississippi State
Men’s Team Scores (Through Three Events)
1. #2 Alabama
2. #5 Georgia
3. #18 Arkansas
4. Mississippi State
5. #4 LSU
6. #12 Tennessee
7. #6 Texas A&M
8. Auburn
9. #3 Florida
— #15 Kentucky
— Missouri
— Ole Miss
— South Carolina
Day One Medalists
Skylar Boogerd – Women’s 10K, Silver Medal
Other Day One Scorers
Deborah Bulai – Women’s Hammer, 4th Place
Anna Elkin – Women’s 10K, 7th Place
Cate Tracht – Women’s 10K, 8th Place
Jasmine Mitchell – Women’s Hammer, 8th Place
Day One Finals Qualifiers
Baylor Franklin, Men’s 800-Meter
REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION
Women’s 200-Meter Dash Prelims
12. Olivia Womack – 23.46 (-0.3) – PR, No. 8 Ole Miss History
25. Jayda Eckford – 24.01 (-0.3)
29. Ariyonna Augustine – 24.18 (-0.3)
Men’s 200-Meter Dash Prelims
17. Elijah Dryer – 20.94 (-0.2)
Women’s 800-Meter Prelims
17. Madison Hulsey – 2:09.32
Men’s 800-Meter Prelims
4. Baylor Franklin – 1:48.01 AQ
10. Marcus Dropik – 1:48.43 – PR, No. 15 Ole Miss History, No. 41 East
22. Cole Piotrowski – 1:50.41 – PR
Women’s 10K Final
2. Skylar Boogerd – 34:11.87 – PR, No. 5 Ole Miss History, No. 30 East
7. Anna Elkin – 35:00.61 – PR, No. 11 Ole Miss History
8. Cate Tracht – 35:10.99 – PR, No. 12 Ole Miss History
Men’s 10K Final
Nick Moulai – DNF
Women’s Hammer Final
4. Deborah Bulai – 61.41m/201-05 – PR, No. 6 Ole Miss History, No. 50 NCAA East
8. Jasmine Mitchell – 60.39m/198-01
FOUL Jalani Davis
Men’s Hammer Final
11. Joseph Lanham – 58.78m/192-10 – PR, No. 9 all-time
Men’s Decathlon (Through Five Events)
Pierce Genereux – 3,189 Points, 10th Place
100-Meter Dash: 11th, 11.59 (+2.7) – 734 Points
Long Jump: 11th, 5.86m/19-02.75 (-1.5) – 556 Points
Shot Put: 7th, 12.18m/39-11.50 – 617 Points
High Jump: 11th, 1.73m/5-10.50 – 569 Points – SB
400-Meter Dash: 10th, 52.28 – 713 Points – PR
Peyton Lowery – 2,494 Points, 11th Place
100-Meter Dash: 9th, 11.34 (+1.1) – 786 Points
Long Jump: 10th, 6.26m/20-06.50 – 644 Points
Shot Put: 11th, 9.33m/30-07.50 – 445 Points
High Jump: 9th, 1.79m/5-08.00 – 619 Points
400-Meter Dash: DNF
Women’s Heptathlon (Through Four Events)
Sara Van Aken – 3,205 Points, 4th Place
100-Meter Hurdles: 7th, 14.68 (+1.2) – 884 Points – PR
High Jump: 2nd, 1.72m/5-07.75 – 879 Points
Shot Put: 1st, 11.91m/39-01.00 – 655 Points – PR
200-Meter Dash: 9th, 26.12 (+1.1) – 787 Points
Meg Goebel – 3,025 Points, 8th Place
100-Meter Hurdles: 8th, 14.79 (-0.7) – 870 Points
High Jump: 5th, 1.69m/5-06.50 – 842 Points – PR
Shot Put: 9th, 9.43m/30-11.25 – 492 Points – PR
200-Meter Dash: 6th, 25.73 (+1.9) – 821 Points
Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports