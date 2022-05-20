Ole Miss Softball Falls To LMU In Regional Opener

Unable to dig itself out of an early four-run deficit, Ole Miss softball fell to LMU 4-2 in the opening game of the Los Angeles Regional Friday night at Easton Stadium.

The Lions (37-15, 13-2 WCC) stormed out to a 4-0 advantage in the first inning, capitalizing on the small ball and a Rebel error. Ole Miss (39-18, 12-12 SEC) settled in as Anna Borgen went on to retire 13 straight batters, but the offense was unable to climb back into the ballgame, stranding eight runners.

Ole Miss had plenty of chances, getting the leadoff runner aboard in each of the first three innings. The Rebels stranded a pair in scoring position in the second after Paige Smith reached on a fielder’s choice and a two-out double from Keila Kamoku. The following inning, LMU was able to work out of a jam as Ole Miss left the bases loaded.

Roper and the Rebels got one back in the fifth. With one out, she doubled off the wall in right-center and came around to score on a clutch two-out double from Sydney Gutierrez. Kamoku launched a solo home run the following inning to cut the lead in half, but the Rebels couldn’t complete the rally in the seventh.

The Rebels are back in action Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. They will take on the loser of UCLA and Grand Canyon.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports