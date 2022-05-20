Ole Miss Softball Opens the NCAA Tournament Against LMU in the Los Angeles Regional

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball is headed to the City of Angels to open its run in the 2022 NCAA Regional against the No. 3 seed LMU Lions on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ole Miss (39-17, 12-12) is making their sixth-straight appearance in a NCAA Regional. The Rebels are joined by host and No. 5 national seed UCLA, Grand Canyon and LMU.

The Rebels are coming off a quarter finals appearance in the SEC Tournament after a win over No. 18 Georgia and loss to No. 4 Arkansas.

Outfielder Tate Whitley leads the SEC and ranks tied for ninth in the nation with 74 hits on the season.

In the circle, the Rebels have Catelyn Riley and Anna Borgen. Riley leads the team with 11 victories on the season so far, the second-most by a freshman in program history. While Borgen has been dominant down the stretch with a 2.88 ERA in her last seven appearances with a pair of wins over Georgia and one over Tennessee.

LMU is 36-15 on the season, including wins over Arizona State and Mississippi State and narrow losses to Kentucky, Arizona, Washington and Oregon.

As a team, the Lions are batting .311 and own a 2.88 ERA in the circle, led by Sophomore Jenna Perez with a 17-6 record.

This is Ole Miss’ first-ever trip to Los Angeles for the NCAA Regionals; however, they did make an appearance in the Super Regionals in 2017 against the UCLA Bruins.