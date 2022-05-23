Benefiting Ole Miss Baseball 

By Bill Dabney

University of Mississippi

Denson Hollis (left), associate athletics director of development and chief development officer at the University of Mississippi; Fowler Staines, CEO of the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation; and baseball coach Mike Bianco welcome Grayson Tracy and his parents, Todd and Amanda Tracy, to campus for opening day of Ole Miss baseball. Photo by Bill Dabney/UM Foundation

A $3 million gift from the parents of a University of Mississippi student will bolster the Ole Miss baseball program.

Amanda and Todd Tracy, of Dallas, parents of freshman business major Grayson, made the gift, the first of many the family intends to make to Ole Miss.

“Amanda and I believe it’s the responsibility of people who have been fortunate in business to share that good fortune in worthwhile endeavors,” said Todd Tracy, a trial lawyer who handles cases nationwide on behalf of catastrophically injured persons against automobile manufacturers when a vehicle’s safety systems fail in a motor vehicle accident.

“Some people with money prefer to endow chairs or to have buildings named in their honor. We have always donated money toward enriching athletic opportunities.”

Grayson Tracy’s UM experience inspired his parents to offer private support.

“Our son Grayson fell in love with Ole Miss within seconds of stepping on campus,” his mother said. “He loved the feel of the campus and he has not been disappointed in choosing Ole Miss. He greatly enjoys the Greek life and the many new friends he has made.”

Chancellor Glenn Boyce welcomed the Tracys to the Ole Miss family.

“The involvement and support of passionate and committed donors like Amanda and Todd contribute to a more meaningful Ole Miss experience for everyone, including students, student-athletes, fans, alumni, visitors and employees,” Boyce said. “It is particularly rewarding when the entire family engages in how we continue offering one of the best college atmospheres in the country because of the stellar experiences their own student has discovered here.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the Tracys’ vision and commitment to enhancing campus life, and we can’t wait to see how their gift will help grow our excellence.”

Amanda Tracy said she hopes her family’s gift will encourage like-minded benefactors to provide similar support for various sports at Ole Miss.

“We believe that a competitive athletic program attracts better students from across the country,” she said.

In recognition of the gift, the university will name the Baseball Performance Center at Oxford-University Stadium in the family’s honor. Featuring a health and fitness facility as well as indoor practice areas, the center equips Rebel athletes to be in peak game shape.

Keith Carter, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, expressed gratitude for the Tracys’ gift, which will help strengthen facilities and programs for student-athletes.

“With gifts like theirs, we are able to greatly improve many facets of our athletics offerings, giving our student-athletes a level of excellence comparable to or better than that of our peer institutions,” Carter said. “We are extremely grateful for Todd and Amanda’s support and their desire to see our student-athletes compete at the level they deserve.”

Todd Tracy himself played baseball. And as a dad, he coached his son’s baseball team and his daughter Alexandra’s softball team.

“I always loved baseball because it is the ultimate team sport that teaches players that the team is always bigger than individual stats,” Tracy said. “Baseball is also a game that rewards hard work, dedication and patience.

“Most importantly, I believe that baseball, more so than any other sport, requires players to adapt, overcome and improvise on literally every play.”

For information on supporting Ole Miss athletics, visit https://givetoathletics.com or contact Denson Hollis, associate athletics director of development and chief development officer, at dhollis@olemiss.edu or 662-915-8455.