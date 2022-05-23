Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Sends No. 1 Singles and No. 1 Doubles to NCAA Individuals

Three Ole Miss Rebels string-up for the culminating event of the 2022 spring tennis season, the NCAA Individual Championships. Nikola Slavic is set to represent the Rebels in singles, Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt gear-up for doubles competition. This years’ event is hosted by Illinois and commences tomorrow, ending with the finals on Saturday.

The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will be played outdoors at Illinois’ Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Tickets to each individual day sessions from Monday through Friday are $12 for general admission seating.

The Rebels turn full attention to individual NCAA competition this week after competing in NCAA Team Tournament action two weekends ago. Ole Miss reached the NCAA Team Championships for the 30th time in program history, falling 4-2 to Utah in the Round of 64.

The NCAA Singles Championship features a field of 64 individual student-athletes and the NCAA Doubles Championship contains 32 pairings representing various universities. Both tournaments are single elimination.

Nikola Slavic heads to the NCAA Singles Championship with a career-best ITA individual ranking at No. 14. The third-year Rebel is set to compete in his second-straight NCAA Singles Championship. He reached the Round of 64 last season.

NCAA Individual Championships first round matchups are to be determined as the final bracket will be released prior to match time after the tournament field is fully finalized. Follow along with Ole Miss Men’s Tennis social media for additional updated. Slavic led all Rebels in singles victories this season with 22. He earned a 22-12 overall record and won a team-high nine matches versus ranked opponents. He notably earned a 13-9 record at No. 1 Singles for Ole Miss this season. Slavic was voted to the 2022 All-SEC First Team for the first time in his career.

Rebels No. 1 Doubles duo Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt head to Illinois ranked No. 19 in the country. The two Rebels peaked in the ITA Doubles Rankings at No. 2 this season (March 9 voting). Reynolds and Engelhardt competed at No. 1 Doubles in all matches played together in the 2021-22 season. The tandem earned a 12-11 record and won two matches versus ranked opponents. Their 12 victories were tied for the most among any Ole Miss doubles combination with John Hallquist Lithén and Nikola Slavic.

Reynolds is set to compete in his second-consecutive NCAA Doubles Championship. As the tournament’s top seed in 2021, Reynolds and Tim Sandkaulen (Ole Miss ’21) reached the Round of 16. Engelhardt prepares to make his first appearance in the NCAA Individual Championships.

All Individual Tournament Live Scoring Updates can be accessed via the Tournament Hub at:

https://fightingillini.com/sports/2022/1/2/2022-ncaa-tennis-championships.aspx

All live streaming of matches for NCAA Championships play can be found on the TennisOne app.

courtesy of OleMissSports