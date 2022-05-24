Ole Miss’ Sabina Machalova Falls in NCAA Singles Second Round

Sabina Machalova’s Ole Miss women’s tennis career came to a close on Tuesday, suffering a 6-4, 6-1 defeat versus North Carolina’s Carson Tanguilig in the NCAA Singles Championships Round of 32.

Machalova, ranked No. 42 in the ITA Singles Rankings, was unable to advance past the second round of the NCAA Singles Championships on Tuesday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

Machalova was defeated in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, by UNC’s Tanguilig. The two players held back-and-forth in the first set to 3-3. Machalova then earned a break to go ahead 4-3, but was broken back by Tanguilig to level the opening set 4-4. Tanguilig then held serve to go up 5-4 and proceeded to break Machalova’s serve once again to take the first set 6-4. The Tar Heel carried all of the momentum into the second set, taking the set 6-1 and winning the match in two sets.

Machalova’s loss ended her four-match individual winning streak. She reached the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship for the second time in her career. Machalova was the final Rebel competing this season.

The Zlin, Czechia native ends her season with a final record of 23-13 including an 11-9 record versus ITA ranked opponents. She was voted to the All-SEC First-Team for the second consecutive season and was also named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2022.

Machalova’s 88 career singles victories ranks No. 11 on the all-time Ole Miss list. Machalova earned 78 doubles victories in her Ole Miss career, earning 166 total combined wins. She reached the top-25 in both the ITA Singles and Doubles Rankings.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports