Tyler Moore Named Recipient of NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Ole Miss long-distance runner Tyler Moore has been named a recipient of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, awarded to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and who are at least in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition.



The one-time non-renewable scholarships of $10,000 are awarded three times a year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring). Each sports season there are 21 scholarships available for men and 21 scholarships available for women for use in an accredited graduate program.

All former student-athletes who earned an undergraduate degree from an NCAA member school are eligible to be nominated by that school for an NCAA graduate degree scholarship, regardless of when they received their undergraduate degree.



A senior out of Little Falls, Minnesota, Moore has competed in 15 races in his Ole Miss career, including being a member of the 2020 SEC roster for Ole Miss. Additionally, Moore was the Rebels’ representative on the 2020 SEC Community Service Team.



Moore graduated with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in spring 2021. He recently completed his first year as a PhD candidate in the Engineering Science with an emphasis in mechanical engineering and his cumulative GPA is 3.95.



The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship was created in 1964 to promote and encourage graduate education by rewarding the Association’s most accomplished student-athletes through their participation in NCAA championship and/or emerging sports. Athletics and academic achievements, campus involvement, community service, volunteer activities and demonstrated leadership are evaluated.

An equitable approach is employed in reviewing an applicant’s nomination form to provide all student-athlete nominees an opportunity to receive the graduate award, regardless of sport, division, gender or race. In maintaining the highest broad-based standards in the selection process, the program aims to reward those individuals whose dedication and effort are reflective of those characteristics necessary to succeed and thrive through graduate study.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports