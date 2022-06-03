Hunter Elliott Receives USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Invite

Ole Miss southpaw Hunter Elliott has been invited to the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, which will be managed by Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco this summer.

Elliott will join his Rebel teammate and shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30 – July 4. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.



Starting the season in the bullpen for the Rebels, Elliott has emerged as one of the top young arms not only in the SEC, but across the country.



An SEC All-Freshman team honoree, Elliott ranks seventh in the SEC with a 3.29 ERA, 10th lowest in the nation among freshmen. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native Also ranks sixth in the SEC in opponent batting average at .214.



In league play, the rookie has excelled as well, ranking ninth in the SEC in the SEC in strikeouts (53) and 10th in ERA (3.43).



With Elliott on the hill, the Rebels have come on strong down the home stretch. Ole Miss has won three-straight games in which the freshman has started, picking up victories over Missouri, No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Texas A&M.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics