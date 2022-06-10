Hunter Elliott Named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

Ole Miss southpaw pitcher Hunter Elliott has been tabbed to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s All-American list that was announced on Thursday.

The Tupelo, Mississippi native ranks eighth in the SEC with a 3.17 ERA, eighth lowest in the nation among freshmen and a SEC All-Freshman team honoree. Elliott ranks sixth in the SEC in opponent batting average at .211. He has struck out 82 batters on the year, tied for 10th most in the conference.

In league play, the rookie has excelled as well, ranking ninth in the SEC in the SEC in strikeouts (53) and 10th in ERA (3.43).

The Rebels have placed at least one player on Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-American list for a seventh straight season. Elliott is the first Ole Miss pitcher to make the list since Doug Nikhazy in 2019.



With Elliott on the hill, the Rebels have come on strong down the home stretch. Ole Miss has won four-straight games in which the freshman has started, picking up victories over Missouri, No. 9 LSU, No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 6 Miami.

Elliott and the Rebels open Super Regional action against Southern Miss on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

Staff Report