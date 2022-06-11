Ole Miss Defeats Southern Miss 10-0 to Take Game One

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss (36-22) takes the opening game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional over in-state rival Southern Miss 10-0 on Saturday.

The first ever super regional matchup between the Rebels and the Golden Eagles on the diamond.

Junior Dylan DeLucia matched Southern Miss’ hurler Hurston Waldrep on the mound in the first game.

Neither team could score through the first two frames of the afternoon.

A huge sixth inning for the Rebels as they score seven runs to break the game open.

Ole Miss got going in the third after back-to-back walks to Justin Bench and Jacob Gonzalez. Then Tim Elko delivered a RBI single to left that scored Bench. Gonzalez scored on a sac fly to left by Kemp Alderman.

The Rebels tacked on another run in the fourth after a ground rule double by Peyton Chatagnier and scored on a double to right by Garrett Wood to go up 3-0.

DeLucia had only allowed one hit through three innings of work a double going into the fourth.

Southern Miss got a one out triple by Christopher Sargent then DeLucia got a strikeout and a fly out to end the fourth.

DeLucia had retired five batters by strikeout.

The Golden Eagles pitcher Waldrep struck out 12 Ole Miss hitters through five frames on the hill.

Southern Miss loaded the bases in the fifth and brought the go ahead run to the dish in Reece Ewing. Ewing sends a deep fly ball to right then goes down on strikes to end the inning.

In the sixth, Ole Miss got a walk by Chatagnier and a base knock by Calvin Harris. Wood walks to bring up Bench who got hit by a pitch and scored Chatagnier. Gonzalez with a RBI single. Elko with an RBI double. Kevin Graham with his first hit of the afternoon a double to right. Hayden Dunhurst with a base knock RBI.

Waldrep worked five plus innings surrendered runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks.

The Golden Eagles turned to Justin Storm and Tyler Stuart in the sixth. Stuart gave way to Drew Boyd.

DeLucia tossed innings 5.2 innings with no runs on four hits with two walks, two hit-by-pitches and nine strikeouts to pick up the win.

Head coach Mike Bianco brought in Jack Dougherty out of the bullpen. Dougherty worked 3.1 scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Rebels offense hit four doubles on the afternoon.

Ole Miss take the diamond at Pete Taylor Park on Sunday for game two of the series against Southern Miss. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. on either ESPNU or ESPN 2.

