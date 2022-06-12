Ole Miss is Going to Omaha

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss is headed to Omaha for the first time since the 2014 season after sweeping Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regionals 5-0 on Sunday.

Ole Miss (37-22) kept the Golden Eagles off the score board for the second straight day as freshman Hunter Elliott was masterful on the mound.

The Rebels southpaw battled Southern Miss ace Tanner Hall pitch for pitch on the afternoon in a pitcher’s dual through the first four frames.

Ole Miss broke through and scored three runs in the fifth inning as Calvin Harris and Justin Bench got on board in front of Jacob Gonzalez who drove Harris in. Bench scored on a pass ball and Kevin Graham brought Gonzalez home.

In the sixth, the Rebels added on another run as Bench delivered a base knock that plated Hayden Dunhurst to make it 4-0.

Elliott continued the dominance on the bump that DeLucia had on Saturday. The Tupelo, Mississippi native retired the Golden Eagles sluggers in order in six innings of work.

In the top of the eighth with one out, head coach Mike Bianco made a call to the bullpen for Josh Mallitz.

Elliott worked 7.1 innings surrendered no runs on three hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts to pick up the win.

In the home half of the eighth, TJ McCants in his first at bat of the weekend belted a home run to right to make it 5-0.

Mallitz closed out the rest of the game to punch the Rebels ticket to Omaha.

In Omaha, Ole Miss will take on either Auburn or Oregon State.

