Ole Miss Baseball’s Elko Named ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Region

Ole Miss senior Tim Elko has been tabbed to the ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region First Team, announced Wednesday.

It is the second straight season that the Rebel slugger has received the distinctive honor at first base.

One year after grabbing the nation’s attention through by battling back from an ACL injury, Elko has returned to peak form this season. The senior has set a single-season school record with 22 home runs on the season, moving into second place in the Ole Miss career record book with 44 big flies in a Rebel uniform.

A three-time team captain, Elko is batting .302 with a team-high .656 slugging percentage. The Lutz, Florida, native ranks third in the SEC with 71 runs driven in on the season, crossing the plate 57 times himself to rank second on the team. One of the most feared bats in the nation, Elko has also walked 40 times.

Putting up numbers all season long, Elko has stepped his game up even more during the Rebels’ postseason run to the College World Series. The senior is batting a team-high .500 in the NCAA Tournament, taking seven of his nine hits for extra bases, including the first three-home run game of his vaunted career. Elko is tied for the team lead with 10 postseason RBIs, pacing the Rebels with eight runs.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America Teams will be announced the morning of Friday, June 17 prior to the start of the 2022 NCAA Div. I College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.