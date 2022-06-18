Ole Miss Defeats Auburn in Opening Game of CWS

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defeated Auburn 5-1 in its opening game of the College World Series in Omaha behind a dominant performance by Dylan DeLucia on the mound.

DeLucia retired the first 14 batters that he faced before allowing a hit from Auburn.

Ole Miss’ (38-22) offense got going in the first after back-to-back knocks by Tim Elko and Kevin Graham with a double. The Rebels designated hitter Kemp Alderman drove them both in on a single to make it 2-0.

In the third, Graham delivered his 38th career home run on a solo shot to the left-field bullpen.

DeLucia kept the Tigers’ base path clean through the first 4.2 innings until a single from Brody Moore. DeLucia recorded four strikeouts during those frames.

Ole Miss plated two more runs in the sixth after a leadoff single by Alderman and a hit by a pitch by Hayden Dunhurst. Rebels second baseman Peyton Chatagnier had a base hit and TJ McCants drove in the fifth run.

Auburn’s 26-inning performance of not allowing a run from an opponent was broken by the Rebels’ pitching staff in the seventh. The Tigers got a leadoff double by pinch hitter Garrett Farquhar and back-to-back hits by Sonny DiChiara and Bobby Peirce to score their lone run.

Graham finished the game going 3-for-5 with a home run, double and a hit, two runs scored, and an RBI.

DeLucia worked 7.2 innings and surrendered a run on four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts to pick up the win.

Coach Mike Bianco then called on Josh Mallitz to close it out. Mallitz tossed 1.1 with no runs, no hits and three strikeouts.

The Rebels pitchers struck out a total of 13 sluggers.

Ole Miss moves into the winner’s bracket against Arkansas on Monday night at 6 p.m.