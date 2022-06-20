Ole Miss Takes on Arkansas in CWS

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Monday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the College World Series winners bracket game at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Arkansas defeated Stanford 17-2 on Saturday to advance and take on the Rebels.

Ole Miss (38-22) is taking on its second straight SEC West foe in the CWS after defeating the No. 14 Auburn Tigers.

“There is a comfort knowing the players already and throwing to them,” coach Mike Bianco said.

Bianco added that the Rebels first faced Auburn 12 weeks ago and Arkansas a few weeks ago, with players being hot and cold throughout the time they faced the teams before.

Ole Miss is in the side of the bracket with half of the field from the SEC West and facing familiar opponents.

“It’s neat from a pride standpoint to take on a conference opponent,” Bianco said. “Knowing that half of the field is not only from our conference, but also from our division.”

Earlier in the season, Ole Miss defeated Arkansas in the opening game of the series and had opportunities all weekend to take the series.

“It was the third weekend in a row in which we won the opening game of the series, but weren’t able to get one of the next two as they were really close games,” Bianco said. “Tough place to play.”

Leaving Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Rebels were 7-14 in conference action. Ole Miss then went on a run of winning the next 7-3 in league play, including a midweek win against then No. 11 Southern Miss on the road.

Ole Miss and Arkansas will face off for the fourth time this season at 6 p.m. on ESPN.