Ole Miss to Face Arkansas for College World Series Championship Berth

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss looks to remain perfect on the diamond this post season as the Rebels take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday nigh at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss (39-22) is in the driver’s seat of its bracket at 2-0 in Omaha after defeating Auburn (5-1) and Arkansas to open the College World Series. The Rebels defeated the Razorbacks 13-5 on Monday night in the winner’s bracket game.

The Rebels have had stout performances on the mound from Dylan DeLucia and Hunter Elliott in the first two games of the CWS. The duo tossed 14 complete innings with 14 strikeouts.

The Ole Miss offense has put up 64 runs through the seven-game winning streak, and only allowed opponents to cross the dish 14 times during the NCAA Tournament.

Against the Razorbacks on Monday, Tim Elko delivered a home run, his 23rd of the season, followed by a bomb to right by Calvin Harris.

Arkansas will face the Rebels after knocking out the Auburn Tigers in an elimination game on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks would have to defeat Ole Miss twice in order to advance to the championship series for a chance at a national title.

Ole Miss will have John Gaddis on the mound tonight. Gaddis will be making his 16th appearance on the season with a 3-1 record in 43.0 complete innings worked. The left-hander has recorded 43 strikeouts to 16 walks on the season.

First pitch of the game is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.