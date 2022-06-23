Ole Miss Defeats Arkansas, Advances to CWS Finals

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss stormed into the College World Series Finals after a masterful performance on the mound by Dylan DeLucia, who pitched a complete game shutout to win 2-0 over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

DeLucia returned to the mound in a must-win game against Razorbacks starter Conner Noland on Thursday in a pitcher’s duel.

DeLucia allowed Arkansas to get back-to-back hits in the first inning with two outs. The junior then retired the next nine sluggers that led into the fourth before the next single. DeLucia was not done as he continued in that stretch going into the seventh, retiring 18-of-19 Razorback batters that he faced.

Noland made quick work of Ole Miss through the first two frames. The Rebels delivered its first base knock in the third by Hayden Dunhurst.

Ole Miss third baseman Justin Bench led off the fourth with a single. Three batters later, Kevin Graham brought him home on a double down the line to right field to give the Rebels an early 1-0 advantage.

In the seventh, Tim Elko led the frame off with a single to left. Graham followed with a base knock. Then Calvin Harris delivered an RBI single that scored Elko for the second run of the afternoon.

Graham finished the day going 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

DeLucia didn’t allow Arkansas to get a leadoff base runner. All the hits given up were with two outs in an inning.

Noland tossed 8.0 complete innings and surrendered two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. His counterpart DeLucia worked 9.0 innings, no runs, with four hits and seven strikeouts. Neither team on the mound allowed a walk.

Ole Miss is headed to its first-ever CWS final appearance, taking on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.