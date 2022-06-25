Rebs Took a Step Closer to the National Championship

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor



Ole Miss defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 10-3 in the opening game of the College World Series Finals on Saturday.

Ole Miss (41-23) used four home runs against the Sooners Tim Elko, TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench. The Rebels offense got off to a fast start in the first three frames that were capped off by a solo home run by the captain Elko.

The Rebels starter Jack Dougherty threw a prefect game through the first five frames as he retired 15-of-15 batters.

In the sixth, the Sooners broke through with hits and got two runs in the frame.

Dougherty tossed 5.0 innings and worked into the sixth allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Bianco made a call to the bullpen for freshman Mason Nichols who recorded two straight strikeouts with the bases loaded. Nichols struck out the side in the seventh.



In the eighth, Josh Mallitz came in for the final two innings.

Oklahoma’s ace Jake Bennett tossed 6.1 innings surrendered four runs on seven hits and struck out ten batters.

In the eighth inning, Ole Miss broke the game open after three back-to-back-to-back home runs by McCants, Harris and Bench.

Ole Miss added its final two runs on the night as Peyton Chatagnier drove Elko in and Hayden Dunhurst brought in Kemp Alderman to make it 10-3 in the ninth.

Elko finished the night 4-for-5 with three runs scored on three hits and a RBI.

Ole Miss and Oklahoma will come back for game two tomorrow at 2 p.m. on ESPN.