Ole Miss Baseball Team Returns to Campus as National Champions

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The 2022 Ole Miss baseball team returned to campus Monday, greeted by cheering fans as the National Championship trophy was carried down the Walk of Champions through the Grove.

Ole Miss (42-23) reached the top of the mountain on Sunday afternoon as they claimed the first-ever baseball National Championship in program history. The Rebels defeated the Oklahoma Sooners for the championship in back-to-back games.

Thousands of fans lined the Walk of Champions on Monday afternoon in support of the accomplishment on the diamond this season.

Video by Adam Brown

Photos from the Walk of Champions by Marlene Middleton an IMC student.

Head coach Mike Bianco and this team, anchored by Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, Justin Bench and strong pitching performances by Dylan DeLucia, Hunter Elliott, Jack Dougherty, Brandon Johnson and many others, secured the first national championship in program history.

On Wednesday, the celebration will continue for this year’s team with a parade at 5:15 p.m. around the downtown Square, followed by a celebration on the field at 6 p.m. at Swayze Field.