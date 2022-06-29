A National Title Celebration at Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Following the parade around the historic Oxford Square fans filled into Oxford-University Stadium to see the celebration continue on Wednesday night.

The first-ever National Champion baseball team was joined on the field by Governor Tate Reeves, Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Athletic Director Keith Carter and others to celebrate this historic event.

Head coach Mike Bianco a long with second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, left fielder Kevin Graham, Justin Bench, Brandon Johnson and the team captain Tim Elko all thanked fans for showing up in Omaha and coming out on Wednesday to show support for the National Championship.

“It has been over whelming (the support) in a good way and a very touching way,” Bianco said. “We knew (fans) would be in Omaha and we are touched on how much this means to them.”

How it happened

At the beginning of May, the Rebels returned from a series on the road at Arkansas in which they had a 7-14 mark in SEC play and need to close out the last nine conference games strong with at least a 7-2 record during that stretch to make the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels did that by sweeping Missouri and LSU while taking a mid-week game from No. 11 Southern Miss during the run. On the last weekend of the regular season, Ole Miss hosted Texas A&M and won a game.

In Hoover, Ole Miss lost to Vanderbilt on Tuesday and had to hope that their name was called on selection Monday for the road to Omaha. Ole Miss was headed to Coral Gables Regional and faced Arizona and Miami.

Ole Miss stormed through Coral Gables and Hattiesburg by winning five straight games to arrive in Omaha. Bianco’s club was not letting off the gas in Omaha as they got to 2-0 by defeating Auburn and Arkansas. The Razorbacks forced a winner-take-all game last Thursday to advance to the Championship Series. A dominating performance on the mound by junior Dylan DeLucia propelled Ole Miss to play Oklahoma for the National title.

The Rebels closed the 2022 season as the team that achieved its dynasty.