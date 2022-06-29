Thousands Show Up to Congratulate the Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Team

By Alyssa Schnugg and Adam Brown

Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

The LOU community celebrated the Ole Miss Rebels baseball team Wednesday for winning the National Championship in Omaha Sunday, kicking off with a parade through the town.

Thousands of Rebel fans lined North and South Lamar, the downtown Square and University Avenue to wave and cheer the team as they drove by on one of the town’s iconic Double Decker buses.

“This is an amazing day for our community and an amazing celebration of a team that had taught us a lot of life lessons over the past season,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill before the parade started. “They’re a team that has made us just so proud of the amazing baseball that they played and of their sportsmanship.”

Fans young and young at heart cheered loudly as a burst of red and blue confetti burst into the skies as the parade hit the Square.

The parade was short but spirited as it made its way down University Avenue where it ended at Swayze Field, where another celebration awaited the team.

How it happened

At the beginning of May, the Rebels returned from a series on the road at Arkansas in which they had a 7-14 mark in SEC play and need to close out the last nine conference games strong with at least a 7-2 record during that stretch to make the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels did that by sweeping Missouri and LSU while taking a mid-week game from No. 11 Southern Miss during the run. On the last weekend of the regular season, Ole Miss hosted Texas A&M and won a game.

In Hoover, Ole Miss lost to Vanderbilt on Tuesday and had to hope that their name was called on selection Monday for the road to Omaha. Ole Miss was headed to Coral Gables Regional and faced Arizona and Miami.

Ole Miss stormed through Coral Gables and Hattiesburg by winning five straight games to arrive in Omaha. Bianco’s club was not letting off the gas in Omaha as they got to 2-0 by defeating Auburn and Arkansas. The Razorbacks forced a winner-take-all game last Thursday to advance to the Championship Series. A dominating performance on the mound by junior Dylan DeLucia propelled Ole Miss to play Oklahoma for the National title.

The Rebels closed the 2022 season as the team that achieved its dynasty.