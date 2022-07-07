Ole Miss Softball Adds Georgia Transfer Savana Sikes

Ole Miss softball coach Jamie Trachsel announced the addition of Savana Sikes on Thursday to the team for the 2023 season.

Sikes is transferring into the program from the University of Georgia where she played the last four seasons. Sikes heads to Oxford for her fifth and final season on the diamond. While at Georgia she has played in the infield and outfield in her 195 starts.

Last season, with the Bulldogs Sikes, started all 54 games and carried a .285 average with 45 hits, and 15 extra-base hits (two home runs, a triple and 12 doubles). She also had 17 RBIs on the season.

During her junior season, Sikes helped Georgia advance to the Women’s College World Series, posting a .244 average with nine multi-hit games and four multi-RBI games. As a sophomore, she made 26 starts at second base before the season was cut short due to the pandemic.

The Douglasville, Georgia native has a .245 batting average and has played in 200 games in her collegiate career.

In high school, Sikes was named the Class 4A Player of the Year. She was an all-state selection the first three seasons and an all-region honoree all four years.

Staff Report