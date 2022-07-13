Missing Ole Miss Student’s Father Pleads With Public to Help Find His Child

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Provided by the Oxford Police Department

In a video message, the father of the Ole Miss student missing since Friday is asking anyone with information about his son’s disappearance to contact the police.

In the video, released Wednesday by the Oxford Police Department, Jimmie Lee Jr., the father of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, thanked his family and friends and the Oxford and Jackson communities for the help and support offered since his son was reported missing on July 8.

“You’ve been very kind,” Jimmy Lee said in the video.

Lee, 20, attended Ole Miss and graduated in May with a degree in social work.

Lee was seen at about 6 a.m. Friday leaving Campus Walk Apartments to get coffee. His vehicle was found Monday at a local towing company. The vehicle had been towed from Molly Barr Trail apartments Friday afternoon.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

In the video, Lee’s father said he wanted people to know that his son was a hard worker who cared about everyone no matter who they were.

“He was currently working on an effort to provide infant formula for children who did not have any available,” he said. “I’m asking if anyone knows anything or sees anything, to say something. Contact law enforcement. This is my plea that you help find my child.”

If anyone has information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or you can direct message any of the department’s media accounts.