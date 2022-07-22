Autumn Gillespie Named Softball Volunteer Assistant Coach

After spending a season as a student assistant coach while completing her master’s degree, former Rebel All-SEC Catcher Autumn Gillespie has stepped into the role of Volunteer Assistant Coach, head coach Jamie Trachsel announced Friday.



Gillespie brings valuable experience to the Rebels, with nearly 200 starts in her playing career in Oxford. During her years behind the plate, she was regarded as one of the nation’s top defensive catchers, including earning All-SEC Defensive Team Honors in her senior campaign. Over her four-year career at Ole Miss, the Redlands, California, product registered an elite .985 fielding percentage with only 16 errors in 1,083 chances.



On the offensive side, Gillespie was a career .274 hitter in an Ole Miss uniform. She ranks inside the top 10 in program history with 21 home runs, 98 runs batted in, eight triples and a .467 slugging percentage.



“I’m so excited to continue my journey with the Ole Miss Softball program,” said Gillespie. “I couldn’t imagine a better place, or better people to begin this journey with. I love Ole Miss and this program so much. I’m so excited to continue on and help elevate this program to the next level. Hotty Toddy!”



This past season, she served on staff as a student assistant coach, assisting in one of the Rebels’ most successful seasons in school history, tying the record for most regular season wins with 39 and notching the fourth ever 40-win season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics