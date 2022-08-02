Lee’s Body Still Not Found a Month After Disappearance

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Thursday will be four weeks since Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing after leaving his Campus Walk apartment wearing a robe and slippers.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Two weeks later, a Grenada man and recent Ole Miss grad was officially charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been found, according to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.

“We are still working leads and searching for Mr. Lee’s body,” McCutchen said Tuesday morning. “We cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this time. What we can say is that we have a full team still working hard on this case. We are still asking the public for any help that might lead to locating Jay.”

Lee, who studied social work at Ole Miss, ran for Homecoming King in September on a platform of “self-love and living your truth.” He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in May and was planning on attending graduate school at Ole Miss this fall.

Investigators have not said how they were able to charge Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada with murder without a body since those are details of the case that have not yet been made public.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.

Herrington appeared in court last week for his first-appearance hearing where the charge of murder against Herrington was formerly read by Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison.

Herrington’s bond hearing was continued until 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Oxford at the request of his attorney Kevin Horan. Herrington is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center until his bond hearing.

According to Herrington’s Facebook page, he is the owner of T&T Moving Co. and graduated from the University of Mississippi in May with a BBA in Real Estate. While at Ole Miss he served as treasurer for the UM Gospel Choir.

The case is expected to go before the grand jury in August for a formal indictment.

For any tips, contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or direct message them on social media.