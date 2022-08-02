Ole Miss Prepares to Return to Practice

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss football will return to camp on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season on the gridiron. The Rebels kickoff the season against Tory on September 3.

The Rebels are coming into the third year under head coach Lane Kiffin after finishing last season 10-3 with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. It was the first-ever 10 win regular-season mark in program history.

Ole Miss will have a new quarterback behind center after Matt Corral got drafted by the Carolina Panthers. Kiffin and he his staff will chose from Luke Altymer or transfer Jaxson Dart to lead the team.

In the Grove Bowl, Altymer threw for 182 yards and Dart completed 11 of 30 passes for 166 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions to close out spring workouts.

This season, Kiffin and his staff have brought in players to replace the ones that left after last season including Zack Evans, Michael Trigg, Ulysses Bentley IV, JJ Pegues, and Troy Brown.

Ole Miss will look to build on last year’s success with everyone returning to the Vaught on Sept. 3 as they play host to Troy.