Ole Miss Returns to Practice for 2022 Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor



Ole Miss football opened camp on Wednesday in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener against Troy.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media following the first practice. This year’s team has a lot of new players on it with the number of transfers.

“It was good to be out there today,” Kiffin said. “It’s a different era in general because you don’t have players that have been there for years understanding what the expectations are.”

Kiffin added that there are a number of new transfer players that are supposed to be significant, with some here in the spring and others here now.

“It’s how well we can get the players to buy into the values and principles of our organization,” Kiffin said. “The challenge to them is the faster you do that the better we will be.”

Last season, the Rebels achieved their first-ever 10-win regular season mark and had a two-year starter in Matt Corral at quarterback. This year, Kiffin and his staff have a battle between Luke Altymer and Jaxson Dart.

“We are looking for the guy who leads the team and moves the team the best,” Kiffin said. “I think the competition is great for anybody, especially with them being so young.”

Kiffin added that the guys have to play good around whomever it is cause they are replacing a veteran quarterback who at times put the team on his back.

